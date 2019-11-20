e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Tomatoes as jewelry? This video of a Pakistani bride is going viral

A video going all kinds of viral, shows a bride wearing ornaments made out of tomatoes instead of traditional jewelry.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:08 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
With over 3.5 lakh views on Twitter the video is being widely shared on other social media platforms as well.
With over 3.5 lakh views on Twitter the video is being widely shared on other social media platforms as well.(Twitter)
         

Platinum, gold and diamond can take the back-seat as the new dear commodity for people of Pakistan is tomatoes - or so this video will have you believe. According to reports, tomato prices have been sky rocketing from September only to reach 40 Pakistani rupees which used to be around 20.()

With the price of tomatoes this high, a video going all kinds of viral, shows a bride wearing ornaments made out of tomatoes instead of traditional jewelry.

The video, posted on November 19, shows Daily Pakistan news channel host Yasir Shami interviewing the bride and the reason for her unusual get-up.

With over 3.5 lakh views on Twitter the video is being widely shared on other social media platforms as well. On Facebook, the video has garnered almost 1.4 million views. Netizens have come up with hilarious comments about the video.

But there is a probable twist to the story. Many Twitter users are of the opinion that this is a mere parody video and is made for fun only.

What do you think of this video?

tags
top news
NRC will be carried out across India, no need to worry: Amit Shah
NRC will be carried out across India, no need to worry: Amit Shah
Upgrade WhatsApp to latest version, threat via MP4 file: Central agency
Upgrade WhatsApp to latest version, threat via MP4 file: Central agency
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi in backdrop of Maharashtra deadlock
Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi in backdrop of Maharashtra deadlock
Jose Mourinho and Tottenham: An unlikely union of contrasting philosophies
Jose Mourinho and Tottenham: An unlikely union of contrasting philosophies
Villas, private pools and more: Have you been to these luxury resorts?
Villas, private pools and more: Have you been to these luxury resorts?
We did it, says Punjab gangster in Facebook post on 26-yr-old shot 8 times
We did it, says Punjab gangster in Facebook post on 26-yr-old shot 8 times
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahRealme X2 ProSushmita Sen Birthday PartyRealme 5sMahua MajiIFFI 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

India News