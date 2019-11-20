Tomatoes as jewelry? This video of a Pakistani bride is going viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:08 IST

Platinum, gold and diamond can take the back-seat as the new dear commodity for people of Pakistan is tomatoes - or so this video will have you believe. According to reports, tomato prices have been sky rocketing from September only to reach 40 Pakistani rupees which used to be around 20.()

With the price of tomatoes this high, a video going all kinds of viral, shows a bride wearing ornaments made out of tomatoes instead of traditional jewelry.

The video, posted on November 19, shows Daily Pakistan news channel host Yasir Shami interviewing the bride and the reason for her unusual get-up.

Tomato jewellery. In case you thought you've seen everything in life.. pic.twitter.com/O9t6dds8ZO — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 18, 2019

With over 3.5 lakh views on Twitter the video is being widely shared on other social media platforms as well. On Facebook, the video has garnered almost 1.4 million views. Netizens have come up with hilarious comments about the video.

There is an urgent need to provide Z Plus Security to this Mohtarma.Mohalle ki to chhoro,Itne Tamataron ko dekh Kahin Poora Shehar hi na attack kar de.. — 🇮🇳 Prabhat Yadav 🇮🇳 (@prabhatkumar76) November 19, 2019

Pakistan ki सबसे अमीर औरत मिल गए — लैला 💃 (@HimanshiKunwar1) November 19, 2019

But there is a probable twist to the story. Many Twitter users are of the opinion that this is a mere parody video and is made for fun only.

Sarcasm at its best😂😂 — Shaiguy78 (@shaiguy78) November 19, 2019

This is parody, right? — Namesake (@namesake_123) November 18, 2019

What do you think of this video?