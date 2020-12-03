e-paper
Traditional golden pig Christmas ornaments in Czech Republic get masks. See pics

Traditional golden pig Christmas ornaments in Czech Republic get masks. See pics

According to custom, the pigs bring good luck and happiness.

Dec 03, 2020
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Dvur Kralove Nad Labem, Czech Republic
Glass Christmas tree decorations shaped like pigs.
Glass Christmas tree decorations shaped like pigs. (REUTERS)
         

A Czech Christmas ornament maker has added tiny masks to the country’s traditional golden pigs, which are said to arrive in the homes of good children who fast before Christmas Eve’s family feast.

The glass ornaments which can be hung from a Christmas tree have proved incredibly popular.

OZDOBAcz company owner Romana Juklova said they decided to mask the pigs in September to reflect how Czechs are adapting for Christmas this year.

“We used to add bows and flowers to them and this year, we added a face mask... We hope that next year we can decorate them a bit more cheerfully.”

According to custom, the pigs bring good luck and happiness.

Take a look at some of the pictures involving the ornament:

A worker blows a glass Christmas tree decoration shaped like a pig.
A worker blows a glass Christmas tree decoration shaped like a pig. ( REUTERS )
A worker paints a face mask on a glass Christmas tree decoration shaped like a pig.
A worker paints a face mask on a glass Christmas tree decoration shaped like a pig. ( REUTERS )
A worker packs glass Christmas tree decorations shaped like pigs.
A worker packs glass Christmas tree decorations shaped like pigs. ( REUTERS )

The masked pig ornaments have proved so popular, Juklova said, that they are making little else.

“They have become a massive hit,” she said. “Now we are not doing anything else apart from making the piglets in face masks.”

