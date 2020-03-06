e-paper
Train collides into car crossing tracks in dramatic video. Watch

The collision has prompted a warning from officials who are asking people to be more careful while driving.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The driver managed to escape the incident with minor injuries, according to LAPD.
The driver managed to escape the incident with minor injuries, according to LAPD. (Twitter/@LAPDHQ)
         

A dramatic video captures the scary moment a train collided with a car crossing train tracks. While the car was totaled, thankfully, the driver managed to escape the incident with minor injuries. The collision has prompted a warning from officials who are asking people to be more careful while driving.

The video has been shared on the official Twitter handle of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). It shows the car driving slowly towards the intersection. It appears only one arm of the level crossing was down allowing the car to drive ahead. However, the car barely moves towards the tracks when an oncoming train crashes into it in full speed.

“This could’ve had a tragic outcome. Fortunately the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and devices,” says the tweet posted by LAPD HQ along with the video.

Later, an officer for the LAPD also shared a picture of the car, completely destroyed in the accident.

Several people have been posting comments about the incident captured in the video.

“This crossing should have double arms. This is the blue line… literally the one with the most accidents. This could have been prevented,” comments a Twitter user. “Why doesn’t it have two arms, to close off both sides of the street?” asks another. “That’s going to leave a mark,” comments a third.

