Tweeple hilariously comply to a polite request on this police handle

The Salt Lake City Police Department ‘s official Twitter handle posted a tweet very politely asking people to delay all their criminal activities and other indecent behaviours - if they were planning any.

The tweet has almost 17,000 likes 6,200 retweets.
         

People across the world are being advised to work from home and practice social distancing due to the increasing spread of novel coronavirus. Word of caution and PSAs are all over social media. But this one by Salt Lake City Police Department has caught a ton of attention.

On March 14, the department’s official Twitter handle posted a tweet very politely asking people to delay all their criminal activities and other indecent behaviours - if they were planning any - until further notice considering the spread of COVID-19. Perhaps they wanted their message to have an effective allure which is why they employed a GIF of the master manipulator, The Barnacle, himself!

Additionally, many residents have taken to Twitter to show support to the law enforcement department’s demand.

To which the department responded with heartfelt gratitude.

Another Twitter user asked a very valid question, given today’s toilet paper climate.

The Salt Lake City Police Department responded with an even more logical response, showcasing their ever fiscally responsible nature.

Another netizen shared this very representative gif from Scream Queens to express her feelings about postposing a heist.

To which the police department responded with this.

An individual enquired about criminal conventions.

The police responded with the general advisory all government offices are giving about large gatherings:

So good to see such cooperation amongst government forces and civilians during a pandemic. We just hope you all are staying home as well and taking the precautions necessary to stay safe from Covid-19.

