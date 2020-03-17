Tweeple hilariously comply to a polite request on this police handle

Mar 17, 2020

People across the world are being advised to work from home and practice social distancing due to the increasing spread of novel coronavirus. Word of caution and PSAs are all over social media. But this one by Salt Lake City Police Department has caught a ton of attention.

On March 14, the department’s official Twitter handle posted a tweet very politely asking people to delay all their criminal activities and other indecent behaviours - if they were planning any - until further notice considering the spread of COVID-19. Perhaps they wanted their message to have an effective allure which is why they employed a GIF of the master manipulator, The Barnacle, himself!

The tweet has almost 17,000 likes 6,200 retweets.

Due to the confirmed case of #COVIDー19 from community spread, SLCPD is asking all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank criminals in advance. #SocialDistancingNow #behaveyourself pic.twitter.com/JeQnQKdXAT — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

Additionally, many residents have taken to Twitter to show support to the law enforcement department’s demand.

Awwww man!!!! I was planning on going out criminalin this week pic.twitter.com/UPy7wRIMGc — Sausha "Ma1gus" Lovell (@ma1gus) March 14, 2020

To which the department responded with heartfelt gratitude.

We appreciate your understanding. 🙏🏽 These are trying times and we all have to sacrifice a little. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

Another Twitter user asked a very valid question, given today’s toilet paper climate.

Would it be criminal to toilet paper someone's house still, or is it now known as a good deed? 🤔 — Dawson Dow (@DawsonDow) March 14, 2020

The Salt Lake City Police Department responded with an even more logical response, showcasing their ever fiscally responsible nature.

That sounds like an expensive venture... — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

Another netizen shared this very representative gif from Scream Queens to express her feelings about postposing a heist.

@melissatgibbs our heist may have to wait another day 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/d4La1zxEWd — Carla Pruitt (@crobscarla) March 14, 2020

To which the police department responded with this.

We know it’s a sacrifice, but very much appreciate you changing plans! — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

An individual enquired about criminal conventions.

But can we still have our nefarious and criminal meetings and conventions, or do we have to postpone those as well? — BeeJo (@Pyrelights) March 14, 2020

The police responded with the general advisory all government offices are giving about large gatherings:

Best to postpone indefinitely at this point. #StayHome — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

So good to see such cooperation amongst government forces and civilians during a pandemic. We just hope you all are staying home as well and taking the precautions necessary to stay safe from Covid-19.