Twitter helps UP Police to track down two missing girls

The Gorakhpur police made excellent use of social media to trace two girls who had been reported missing. According to reports, the girls had gone missing on June 28. The Gorakhpur police tweeted their photographs, which were retweeted on the UP Police Twitter handle.

Pradeep Hari Vilas Vishwakarma, who had seen the tweet, saw and recognised the girls at Mumabi’s Kurla terminus, where he had gone to receive his mother.

Vishwakarma immediately informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) which took the girls into its custody and informed their counterparts in Gorakhpur. The girls were safely brought back to their home town within 20 hours.

The girls apparently were upset with their families over some trivial issue and had decided to run away from home.

UP Director General of Police O.P. Singh said that a letter of appreciation would be given to the alert citizen who had helped in the recovery of the girls.

The social media cell of the Gorakhpur Police would also be felicitated.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 13:28 IST