Two-headed snake breaks into farmer’s yard. Video of the ‘fantastic’ reptile captured

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:39 IST

In an incident – which is equal parts fascinating and scary – a “fantastic beast” was spotted in China. Turns out, the reptile which has created quite a stir among people is a two-headed snake.

People’s Daily China took to Twitter to share a video of the reptile. The video shows a few still images of the snake. A few seconds into the clip, the snake slithers across a plane which appears to be a floor.

“A two-headed snake broke into a farmer’s yard in Shenzhou, N China’s Hebei, and escaped later,” informs the caption accompanying the video. The post concludes with the question that if anyone has ever seen such a “fantastic beast.”

Take a look at the video that has intrigued many and there’s a chance that you’ll feel the same too.

A two-headed snake broke into a farmer's yard in Shenzhou, N China's Hebei, and escaped later. Have you ever seen any "fantastic beasts" in your life? pic.twitter.com/YKzU0IUdji — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) October 23, 2019

Since being shared on October 23, the video has gathered almost 18,000 views. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 280 likes.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Here’s how people reacted:

Last month, a reptile with similar anomaly was spotted in a village in Bali.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 09:39 IST