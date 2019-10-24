e-paper
Two-headed snake breaks into farmer’s yard. Video of the ‘fantastic’ reptile captured

A “fantastic beast” was spotted in China.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A two-headed snake broke into a farmer’s yard in Shenzhou, N China’s Hebei.
A two-headed snake broke into a farmer’s yard in Shenzhou, N China’s Hebei.(Twitter/@People’s Daily, China)
         

In an incident – which is equal parts fascinating and scary – a “fantastic beast” was spotted in China. Turns out, the reptile which has created quite a stir among people is a two-headed snake.

People’s Daily China took to Twitter to share a video of the reptile. The video shows a few still images of the snake. A few seconds into the clip, the snake slithers across a plane which appears to be a floor.

“A two-headed snake broke into a farmer’s yard in Shenzhou, N China’s Hebei, and escaped later,” informs the caption accompanying the video. The post concludes with the question that if anyone has ever seen such a “fantastic beast.”

Take a look at the video that has intrigued many and there’s a chance that you’ll feel the same too.  

Since being shared on October 23, the video has gathered almost 18,000 views. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 280 likes.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Here’s how people reacted: 

Last month, a reptile with similar anomaly was spotted in a village in Bali.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 09:39 IST

LIVE| BJP-Shiv Sena set to return Maharashtra; close fight in Haryana
LIVE| BJP-Sena alliance set to retain power in Maharashtra
Haryana Result 2019 Live: BJP’s lead shrinks as Congress gains ground
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Maharashtra BJP makes ‘victory’ preparations, places order for 5000 laddus
Raids find tax fraud of Rs 1K-crore by e-governance service provider Alankit group
Manju Warrier files case against Odiyan director Sreekumar Menon
