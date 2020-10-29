Two-month-old elephant tries to take on older ones. Their reactions are adorable

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 12:01 IST

Some videos have the power to uplift your mood almost instantly. And if you’re looking for something to make you smile, this video on Instagram is what you need to see. Shared by Sheldrick Trust on their official account, the video shows a little two-month-old elephant trying to take on elephants way bigger in size. Not only are its actions adorable, what’s also delightful to see is how the others react to its antics.

“Lapa is an adorable little menace. He may only be two months old, but he has all the swagger of a full grown bull,” says the caption shared along with the video. “Just see how he takes on Sattao, Musiara, and Olsekki without missing a beat. In fact, they all look quite shocked by the head-butting bravado of this pint-sized boy!” it says further.

While the post shares more details about Lapa, the video shows the little one running from one elephant to the other, as if trying to pick a fight with them. Watch the video to see the playfulness of the elephants:

Shared some 12 hours ago, the video has collected several reactions from people on Instagram.

“Feisty little baby,” commented an individual. “They are acting like patient uncles! How wonderful,” wrote another.

“Still SMH, the way he gets on his hind legs to make sure he gets in a strong head butt,” added a third. “So much sass!” reacted a fourth.

What do you think about the video and Lapa’s antics?