Unbelievable water colour painting of leaf leaves netizens baffled. Can you tell the difference?

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 17:40 IST

A video of a water colour painting being created has captured the attention of netizens. The creation looks so life-like, chances are you will find it hard to differentiate between the painting and the actual object.

Shared on Instagram, the painting is the creation of artist Supriti Chauhan. Under the name Laburnum soul, Chauhan paints life-like versions of flowers and leaves. The clip opens with a close up shot of a colourful leaf kept on a white canvas. As the video goes on Chauhan draws a similar leaf with the help of a brush and water colours.

In the end of the video, you can see the finished product. You may find it difficult to differentiate between the actual leaf and its painted version.

Take a look at the painting:

Posted on September 28, the clip has garnered over 8.8 million views and the numbers are increasing. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the flawless and pristine water colour painting. Many also dropped fire emojis to show their appreciation for the artwork.

“Wow! You do it so effortlessly,” wrote an Instagram user. “Can’t figure out which one’s real here,” commented another. “This is soo pretty,” said a third.

