‘Unka beta actor banega:’ Humans of Bombay’s moving post features Rohit Saraf. Seen it yet?

ADVERTISEMENT
“Heartwarming,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:00 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Rohit Saraf.
The image shows Rohit Saraf. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
         

The official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay often shares posts that are moving and inspiring, all at once. Their latest share, which features actor Rohit Saraf, is no different. Reading Saraf’s story may leave you with a smile on your face.

The post, which comprises eight images with some touching text communicated by Saraf, was shared on Instagram on January 1. “I have vague memories of going on excursions with Pa when I was a kid–I’d keep posing on the way & Pa kept photographing me. He’d say, ‘Ek din ye actor banega.’ I was creative–I did a lot of plays & practiced contemporary dance,” it starts off saying.

The caption then goes onto state, “Pa motivated us to do what we liked. He’d say, ‘Education isn’t everything–I want you to live life to the fullest.’ But at 11, Pa passed away”. “I was too young to understand what losing a father meant; I just knew that if he were alive, he’d want me to pursue our dream. So I sent out my photos to casting directors. The very next day, I was called for an audition!” it further reads.

Check out the entire post below to find out what happened next. Also, don’t forget to see those sweet shots of Saraf with his family.

This post has accumulated over one lakh likes and many appreciative comments from netizens since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform. These numbers are steadily rising.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “More love and energy to you”.

Another individual wrote, “Beautifully well written”. “Heartwarming,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | Humans of Bombay shares heartwarming story behind ‘Saroj Didi’s kitchen’. Check it out

