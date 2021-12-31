e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Humans of Bombay shares heartwarming story behind ‘Saroj Didi’s kitchen’. Check it out

Humans of Bombay shares heartwarming story behind ‘Saroj Didi’s kitchen’. Check it out

Saroj Didi, who launched her own food business, and Ankit Vengulerkar, who helped her achieve this feat, are capturing netizens’ attention once again.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 02:03 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Saroj Didi and Ankit Vengulerkar.
The image shows Saroj Didi and Ankit Vengulerkar.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
         

To say that 2020 has been a challenging year may be an understatement. Yet, some positive happenings got netizens smiling even through these treacherous times. Case in point is the inspiring story of Saroj Didi who started her own food business with the help of a man named Ankit Vengulerkar, whose house she used to work at earlier. Saroj Didi and Vengulerkar initially made headlines back in July when Vengulerkar’s tweet about Saroj Didi’s crab curry went viral. It even grabbed Indian Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna’s attention, who tweeted about Saroj Didi. This duo is capturing netizens’ attention once again because of the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay. The Instagram post, which details Saroj Didi’s journey, may win your heart too.

Posted on the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay on December 30, this post comprises a few pictures and a video with some text conveyed by Saroj Didi. It reads, “I was in my early twenties, with 3 kids to look after when I lost my husband. I’d never worked a day in my life before, but when this happened, I didn’t grieve–I just looked for work. Bachhon ko sambhalna tha”.

The caption further states, “So I took up every job that came my way–jhaadu, pocha, bartan, khana, sab kiya. I worked at a Bengali household. I learnt recipes from the madam there–I loved when people said ‘yum’ after tasting my food. Eventually, I moved to just cooking”.

Check out the rest of the share below to find out what happened next:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has garnered nearly 46,000 likes and has simultaneously amassed many comments.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Wow... God bless... such a great work”.

Another individual wrote, “So proud, touched and happy of these amazing people. It is indeed a beautiful world with beautiful people’’. “Impressed! Best wishes to Saroj di and blessings to Ankit,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags
top news
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
Bars, restaurants to restrict entry, limited parking at Connaught Place
Bars, restaurants to restrict entry, limited parking at Connaught Place
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
‘Not interested’: Goa CM scuttles proposal to allow cannabis cultivation
‘Not interested’: Goa CM scuttles proposal to allow cannabis cultivation
Covid update: Delhi new year’s eve curbs; more UK virus strain cases in India
Covid update: Delhi new year’s eve curbs; more UK virus strain cases in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In