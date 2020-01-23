e-paper
UP cop climbs into snake-infested well to rescue 3 puppies, wins Twitter

UP cop climbs into snake-infested well to rescue 3 puppies, wins Twitter

The cop’s act has won a lot of reactions on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 23, 2020 13:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Big salute to such dutiful officers,” says a Twitter user.
"Big salute to such dutiful officers," says a Twitter user.
         

A police official is winning a tremendous outpouring of love on Twitter thanks to his selfless act. A post shared on Twitter details how the cop climbed inside a well to save three puppies that had fallen in it. A picture of the official rescuing one of the puppies has also been shared on Twitter. The cop’s act has since won a lot of reactions on Twitter.

The tweet has been shared by Call 112 a handle dedicated towards emergency services in Uttar Pradesh. The post, shared in Hindi, explains that the incident took place in Amroha. Residents of the village noticed that three puppies had fallen into a well. However, no one could muster the courage to rescue them since the well was infested by snakes.

Eventually the official decided to save the puppies by climbing into the well.

The tweet, since being shared on January 22, has collected over 800 likes - and counting.

“Wonderful. Congratulations. Hey shri @dgpup, please reward these brave-hearts. They are true sons of soil. I salute these men,” says a Twitter user. “Big salute to such dutiful officers,” says another. “I salute you,” says another.

What do you think about the cop’s gesture?

