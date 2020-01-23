UP cop climbs into snake-infested well to rescue 3 puppies, wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 13:31 IST

A police official is winning a tremendous outpouring of love on Twitter thanks to his selfless act. A post shared on Twitter details how the cop climbed inside a well to save three puppies that had fallen in it. A picture of the official rescuing one of the puppies has also been shared on Twitter. The cop’s act has since won a lot of reactions on Twitter.

The tweet has been shared by Call 112 a handle dedicated towards emergency services in Uttar Pradesh. The post, shared in Hindi, explains that the incident took place in Amroha. Residents of the village noticed that three puppies had fallen into a well. However, no one could muster the courage to rescue them since the well was infested by snakes.

Eventually the official decided to save the puppies by climbing into the well.

अमरोहा में एक कुँए में 🐶 के 03 बच्चे गिर गए थे, ग्रामीण एकत्र तो थे पर कुँए में सांप होने की खबर से कोई नीचे जाने की हिम्मत नही जुटा पा रहा थे।#PRV3596 ने अपने जान की परवाह किये बगैर मौके कुँए में उतर कर तीनो बच्चों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला। pic.twitter.com/rIu1r45g48 — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) January 22, 2020

The tweet, since being shared on January 22, has collected over 800 likes - and counting.

“Wonderful. Congratulations. Hey shri @dgpup, please reward these brave-hearts. They are true sons of soil. I salute these men,” says a Twitter user. “Big salute to such dutiful officers,” says another. “I salute you,” says another.

