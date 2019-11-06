UP cop plays snake charmer’s flute to rescue snake

it-s-viral

A policeman became the cynosure of all eyes after he was caught on camera playing a Pungi to rescue a snake which had crawled inside a police station in Bijnor.

After the snake was found inside the station, police officials called snake charmers. As the latter were trying to get hold of the reptile, the cop, to everyone’s surprise, started playing the Pungi.

In the video, the officer dressed in Khakhi pants and shirt can be seen playing the Pungi.

#WATCH: A policeman plays snake charmer's flute during rescue of a snake which had entered Himpurdeep Police Station in Bijnor. (5.11.2019) pic.twitter.com/yBvrH6l6wp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2019

A couple of other cops present at the spot were seen filming the entire episode.