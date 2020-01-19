e-paper
UP family holds mourning ritual for an important member...the dog

Kalu belonged to the family of Dr Brahmadutt Saini who said, "He was not just a dog but a close family member and we are doing all that we would have done for a family member."

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 19, 2020 12:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh
More than 1,100 relatives and friends of the Saini family turned up for the event.
It was a solemn ‘tehraveen’ ceremony where friends, family and relatives had come together for a puja and a meal on Saturday in Almaspur village in Muzaffarnagar.

Though the friends and relatives seemed to be in a relatively lighter mood, the family was in mourning.

The ‘tehraveen’ (13th day death ritual) was for the family pet dog, Kalu, who had died on January 13.

Kalu belonged to the family of Dr Brahmadutt Saini who said, “He was not just a dog but a close family member and we are doing all that we would have done for a family member.”

Dr Saini further said that he had found Kalu on the streets 14 years ago and had brought him home.

“I had been suffering from financial crisis at the time when I brought Kalu home. From the day, he entered my house; all the problems seemed to melt away. He was extremely lucky for me and my family,” he said.

Kalu had been ailing for some time and was undergoing treatment at a veterinary clinic in Muzaffarnagar for several weeks before he passed away, mainly due to age-related ailments.

The Saini family cremated Kalu in the forest in the presence of relatives. They conducted a ‘hawan’ before the ‘tehraveen’.

All relatives and villagers were sent cards, printed in black, for the ‘tehraveen’ and more than 1,100 relatives and friends of the Saini family turned up for the event.

