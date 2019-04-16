UP police chase bike caught on fire, save family of three. Watch scary video

A video of police in Uttar Pradesh saving the lives of a family riding on a bike that caught fire has been posted on Twitter. The frightening video shows the family was unaware about the fire and police helped them in the nick of time. The clip has won the alert cops a ton of praise on the micro-blogging site.

The video has been shared on the @UP100 Twitter handle. According to the tweet, a police van noticed some bags hanging from the bike had caught fire and the flame was increasing as the bike moved along. The video shows police chasing the bike, then calling out to the rider to stop the vehicle carefully, alerting him about the fire. Along with the rider, a woman and child were also on the bike and all three were saved. Police eventually managed to put down the fire.

The video, since being shared on April 14, has collected over 18,000 ‘likes’ and more than 5,700 retweets - and still counting. Several people have posted comments praising the police for their efforts and actions.

“Life savers. Brave and extremely responsive,” says one Twitter user. “Great efforts to save lives. Salute to your service,” says another. “Proud of you U.P. Police,” says a third.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 14:05 IST