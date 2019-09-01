Video of 7 people and 2 dogs riding on a bike shocks people. You’ll feel the same too

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:37 IST

How many people can ride on a motorbike? Three people, maybe. An unusual – and somewhat bizarre video – doing the rounds of Twitter shows that a person, besides himself, managed to accommodate six people, two dogs, and a ton of luggage on one single bike.

A video of this strange feat was recorded and later shared on Twitter. Tweeted on August 29, the post has collected tons of reactions. It has gathered more than 19,000 views too.

Wondering how exactly everyone was accommodated? See for yourself:

There were several people who were left shocked. Though many condemned the act and called it dangerous, there were a few who were impressed too. There were a few who couldn’t help but compliment the chilled attitude of the dog sitting on a luggage at the side of the bike. Here’s how people reacted:

Important question - which bike is that? — Girish Karkera (@Karkeragirish) August 29, 2019

I see a couple with 5 kids 2pets and 1bhk stuff on move and yeah a hero passion too🔥🙏🙏👌 — Vin D (@Vinza99) August 29, 2019

Love that they care for their pets too. 😂 — Pinky (@Pinkzenjoy) August 30, 2019

Im jealous of that dog sitting in the side — Jishnu Vediyoor (@pullipuli) August 30, 2019

Jugaru — Ananga Barooah (@daboo_13) August 30, 2019

The doggos get the window seats ! Noiice ! — BrawlyPooch (@MeanderingWonk) August 30, 2019

This is not, however, the first time that many people are found riding on a single vehicle. Earlier this month, an auto driver in Telengana accommodated over 20 people in the same vehicle. The video gained traction after Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, Telanganan tweeted it.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 15:37 IST