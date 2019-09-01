e-paper
Video of 7 people and 2 dogs riding on a bike shocks people. You’ll feel the same too

A video of this strange feat was recorded and later shared on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has gathered more than 19,000 views.
The video has gathered more than 19,000 views. (Twitter/@rishadcooper)
         

How many people can ride on a motorbike? Three people, maybe. An unusual – and somewhat bizarre video – doing the rounds of Twitter shows that a person, besides himself, managed to accommodate six people, two dogs, and a ton of luggage on one single bike.

A video of this strange feat was recorded and later shared on Twitter. Tweeted on August 29, the post has collected tons of reactions. It has gathered more than 19,000 views too.

Wondering how exactly everyone was accommodated? See for yourself:

There were several people who were left shocked. Though many condemned the act and called it dangerous, there were a few who were impressed too. There were a few who couldn’t help but compliment the chilled attitude of the dog sitting on a luggage at the side of the bike. Here’s how people reacted:

This is not, however, the first time that many people are found riding on a single vehicle. Earlier this month, an auto driver in Telengana accommodated over 20 people in the same vehicle. The video gained traction after Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, Telanganan tweeted it.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 15:37 IST

