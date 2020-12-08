Video of cats doing a synchronized purrkour may make you play it on loop. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 14:38 IST

Videos featuring cats attempting some crazy jumps are one of the Internet’s favourites. A video showing two felines attempting a smooth jump on a wall is a perfect addition to that category. The clip, shared on the subreddit ‘oddlysatisfying’ has grabbed the attention of netizens and may make you say wow too.

The video starts with two cats, a ginger-white and a black one, aiming to leap. Both the felines manage to gracefully achieve the feat together in perfection.

Take a look at the video:

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 1,200 upvotes along with many comments. People couldn’t stop gushing at the incredible synchronization of the felines.

“I think both of them were surprised how that ended,” wrote a Reddit user. “Oh, heheh, you’re going this way too, huh? Awkwarrrrd, right? Soooo uhh... you catch any good mice lately?” said another while voicing the probable thoughts of the cats.

“Let’s make this a sport at the Olympics,” suggested a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

