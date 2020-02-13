e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Video of husband taking care of wife in China goes viral. Both down with coronavirus

Video of husband taking care of wife in China goes viral. Both down with coronavirus

The video was shared by People’s Daily, China.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The video sparked varied reactions from people.
The video sparked varied reactions from people.(Twitter/People’s Daily, China)
         

A heart-breaking video of two elderly patients of coronavirus went viral on the social media which shows a man diagnosed with COVID19 feeds water and food to his wife who is also a COVID19 patient.

The video was shared by a leading media outlet with the caption: “I’ll love you forever, every single day of forever: An 87-yr-old man diagnosed with #COVID19 held an infusion bottle to visit his wife, also a #COVID19 patient, from the ward next door and patiently gave her water and food. Hope you recover soon!”

In the video, one can see that the man diagnosed with novel coronavirus held an infusion bottle to visit his wife who is also a coronavirus patient and feed her water and food. As the post went viral, Twitterati is in the love of the patient and pray for their speedy recovery. Many also wrote that the video left them heartbroken.

A user wrote, “This is true love so beautiful to see! Wishing them a speedy recovery.” Another wrote, “Time to figure out the source of this virus once and for all so it can be neutralized and not continue to pose a risk to your people.” “I hope that the love will overcome the virus”, read one post. A post remarked, “May she pull through. God bless them both.”

tags
top news
‘Legal aid can’t be illusionary’: Judge defers death warrant for 4 rape convicts
‘Legal aid can’t be illusionary’: Judge defers death warrant for 4 rape convicts
Govt names Foreign Service Institute, Pravasi Kendra after Sushma Swaraj
Govt names Foreign Service Institute, Pravasi Kendra after Sushma Swaraj
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
Rahul Gandhi tweets Smriti Irani’s photo on LPG price hike. It’s a dig
Rahul Gandhi tweets Smriti Irani’s photo on LPG price hike. It’s a dig
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news