Video of husband taking care of wife in China goes viral. Both down with coronavirus

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:49 IST

A heart-breaking video of two elderly patients of coronavirus went viral on the social media which shows a man diagnosed with COVID19 feeds water and food to his wife who is also a COVID19 patient.

The video was shared by a leading media outlet with the caption: “I’ll love you forever, every single day of forever: An 87-yr-old man diagnosed with #COVID19 held an infusion bottle to visit his wife, also a #COVID19 patient, from the ward next door and patiently gave her water and food. Hope you recover soon!”

In the video, one can see that the man diagnosed with novel coronavirus held an infusion bottle to visit his wife who is also a coronavirus patient and feed her water and food. As the post went viral, Twitterati is in the love of the patient and pray for their speedy recovery. Many also wrote that the video left them heartbroken.

I’ll love you forever, every single day of forever: An 87-yr-old man diagnosed with #COVID19 held an infusion bottle to visit his wife, also a #COVID19 patient, from the ward next door and patiently gave her water and food. Hope you recover soon! pic.twitter.com/LXH1AxINsU — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 12, 2020

A user wrote, “This is true love so beautiful to see! Wishing them a speedy recovery.” Another wrote, “Time to figure out the source of this virus once and for all so it can be neutralized and not continue to pose a risk to your people.” “I hope that the love will overcome the virus”, read one post. A post remarked, “May she pull through. God bless them both.”