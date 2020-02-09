e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Video of two planes leaving and arriving on the same runway will give you anxiety

Video of two planes leaving and arriving on the same runway will give you anxiety

The just-in-time function of the planes has made netizens jittery.

Feb 09, 2020 15:57 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip has garnered over 2.8 lakh views
The clip has garnered over 2.8 lakh views(Twitter/@cctvidiots)
         

Most of us love flying in an airplane. The blue skies and clouds look lovely as the plane soars into the atmosphere. But have you ever thought about the timing and scheduling skills of the people who control the landing and departure of planes? This clip will give you a peek to the effort of the air traffic controllers who ensure the smooth function of airport runways with much precision.

Posted by a Twitter user, the 52-second-long clip shows a plane preparing to take off from a runway. Moments later another plane is seen swooping down just behind the previous plane. Maintaining a narrow time gap the two planes complete their respective landing and takeoff smoothly.

Check out the nail-biting video:

Posted on February 9, the clip has garnered over 2.8 lakh views and more than 2,000 likes. Though the location of the clip is unclear, the just-in-time function of the planes has made netizens jittery.

“Absolutely love the precision of landing. Front tyre dead centre on the white strip,” comments a Twitter user. “And that’s why they pay air traffic controllers the big bucks,” writes another. “This is so dangerous!” exclaims a third.

What do you think of this video?

india news