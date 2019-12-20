e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / It's Viral / Video shows endangered black rhino giving birth in French zoo

Video shows endangered black rhino giving birth in French zoo

Its mother Nabila, a six-year-old, was given to the zoo as part of a European breeding programme.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 20, 2019 15:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the newborn black rhino with its mother.
The image shows the newborn black rhino with its mother. (Facebook/Zoo du Bassin d’Arcachon)
         

A video shared by a French zoo showing a birth of a rhino is one of the most wonderful things that you may see on the Internet today.

In the video, the mother rhino is seen moving around her cage, soon she gives birth to a tiny new animal. Then she licks the newborn for some time before leaving it alone. Eventually, the little one stands up and takes its first step. The video ends with the newborn rhino standing close to its mother.

Taking to Facebook on December 15, the zoo shared the video along with details about the animal. Turns out, it’s a critically endangered black rhino baby which was born inside the enclosure of the zoo.

Take a look at the clip which may amaze you:

It’s the first black rhino to born in a French zoo. Its mother Nabila, a six-year-old, was given to the zoo as part of a European breeding programme. She mated with a male named Dazanty to produce the first cub from the breeding programme.

“It’s an event because it’s the first black rhino to be born in a French zoo,” the Bassin d’Arcachon Zoo said in a statement.

According to International Union for the conservation of nature, the black rhino is classified as “in critical danger of extinction” .

What do you think of the video?

(With inputs from AFP)

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India
Violence over citizenship law in many UP cities, 7 injured in Kanpur firing
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Minister S Jaishankar explains why he cancelled meeting with US lawmakers
Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from April 2020
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
