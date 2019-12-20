Video shows endangered black rhino giving birth in French zoo

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 15:52 IST

A video shared by a French zoo showing a birth of a rhino is one of the most wonderful things that you may see on the Internet today.

In the video, the mother rhino is seen moving around her cage, soon she gives birth to a tiny new animal. Then she licks the newborn for some time before leaving it alone. Eventually, the little one stands up and takes its first step. The video ends with the newborn rhino standing close to its mother.

Taking to Facebook on December 15, the zoo shared the video along with details about the animal. Turns out, it’s a critically endangered black rhino baby which was born inside the enclosure of the zoo.

Take a look at the clip which may amaze you:

It’s the first black rhino to born in a French zoo. Its mother Nabila, a six-year-old, was given to the zoo as part of a European breeding programme. She mated with a male named Dazanty to produce the first cub from the breeding programme.

“It’s an event because it’s the first black rhino to be born in a French zoo,” the Bassin d’Arcachon Zoo said in a statement.

According to International Union for the conservation of nature, the black rhino is classified as “in critical danger of extinction” .

(With inputs from AFP)