Vikas Khanna asks how people can forget their native language just after moving abroad. Twitter reacts

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:23 IST

Have you ever met someone who went to study in a different country and came back with an accent they picked there? Or perhaps someone who said they had forgotten their native language after living in another country for only a brief period of time? If you have, you’ll probably relate to this tweet shared by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna.

In his tweet, Khanna has posted a question about this and Twitter didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions.

“I completely understand made up accents, I am surrounded by them 24/7,” wrote Khanna in his tweet. “BUT can someone help me with understanding this...? If someone moved to the US at the age of 25... HOW COME WITHIN 2 YEARS, THEY FORGET TO SPEAK THEIR NATIVE LANGUAGE!” he added.

I completely understand made up accents, I am surrounded by them 24/7

BUT can someone help me with understanding this...?????

If someone moved to the US at the age of 25.........HOW COME WITHIN 2 YEARS, THEY FORGET TO SPEAK THEIR NATIVE LANGUAGE! 😳😐😳 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) October 14, 2020

Shared earlier today, the tweet has collected a ton of reactions with 16,600 likes and more than 1,500 retweets. Several people posted comments, sharing their own experiences and opinions to the question in the tweet.

“Sir, people forget after a 2 week US trip. 2 years is a long time,” wrote a Twitter user. To this, someone shared this video of Kapil Dev:

Here’s what others said:

There's something known as

' making it' and another ' faking it' — SabitaPillai (@PillaiSabita) October 14, 2020

After spending a year in US, i did picked up some accent here and there, But after so many years in India,l’m back to my normal https://t.co/OkzqWqfHtK does effect you a little bit.u’ve to speak like them so that they understand u better. Bt forgetting ur native lang’ is lamest — k_amy (@ak3amanpreet) October 14, 2020

I was fortunate to work under a person (Indian); living 45 years in Germany. His parents moved. A PhD, Medical Doctor then in research. When he speaks German, there will be no Indian accent, Speaks English with not One Hindi word & when he speak Hindi, not a single English word! — Rana (@RanabirSinha7) October 14, 2020

I have been in usa for 9 years now , never felt the need to modulate the voice, nor did i forget my language.I can only pity with such thinking. — abhisek (@abhisek15092) October 14, 2020

Its called adaptability and cultural immersion 🤣 I do really enjoy the accents though.... silently laughing within while nodding and responding. — Neha (@neha684) October 14, 2020

What do you think about this?

