e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Vikas Khanna asks how people can forget their native language just after moving abroad. Twitter reacts

Vikas Khanna asks how people can forget their native language just after moving abroad. Twitter reacts

“If someone moved to the US at the age of 25, how come within 2 years, they forget to speak their native language!” tweeted Vikas Khanna.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:23 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vikas Khanna has posted the question and Twitter didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions.
Vikas Khanna has posted the question and Twitter didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions. (Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)
         

Have you ever met someone who went to study in a different country and came back with an accent they picked there? Or perhaps someone who said they had forgotten their native language after living in another country for only a brief period of time? If you have, you’ll probably relate to this tweet shared by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna.

In his tweet, Khanna has posted a question about this and Twitter didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions.

“I completely understand made up accents, I am surrounded by them 24/7,” wrote Khanna in his tweet. “BUT can someone help me with understanding this...? If someone moved to the US at the age of 25... HOW COME WITHIN 2 YEARS, THEY FORGET TO SPEAK THEIR NATIVE LANGUAGE!” he added.

Shared earlier today, the tweet has collected a ton of reactions with 16,600 likes and more than 1,500 retweets. Several people posted comments, sharing their own experiences and opinions to the question in the tweet.

“Sir, people forget after a 2 week US trip. 2 years is a long time,” wrote a Twitter user. To this, someone shared this video of Kapil Dev:

Here’s what others said:

What do you think about this?

Also Read | Vikas Khanna’s reply to US senator’s ‘third world migrants’ post wins praise

tags
top news
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
‘More Indian-Americans likely to vote because of Kamala Harris’
‘More Indian-Americans likely to vote because of Kamala Harris’
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
DC vs RR Live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs
DC vs RR Live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In