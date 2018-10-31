Viral: How Mumbai detective cracked her toughest case, a murder mystery

“I’m a homegrown, desi Sherlock,” says Mumbai detective Rajani Pandit. Touted as India’s first female detective, Pandit has recently been featured on the Humans of Bombay Facebook page and her story about how she cracked her toughest case, a murder mysery, has gone viral. Shared yesterday, the post has collected over 16,000 reactions and more than 1,300 shares - and still counting.

The post opens with Pandit talking about what led to her becoming a detective. During her first year in college, she heard about thefts in a colleague’s house and offered to investigate. “I was always a curious person – with my father in CID, I had learned the art of a thorough investigation,” she says in the post.

She managed to crack the case and at 22, her career as a detective started. Word spread and soon more and more people began approaching her to solve their cases.

Her toughest case, however, was a murder investigation. “For 6 months, I went undercover as a maid to live with the woman who was suspected of being the murderer,” she says. Things, however, got complicated when the woman got suspicious about her. “She refrained me from going out at all,” she adds.

So how did she crack the case? We’ll just let you read the entire post below to know all the details. If you like reading mystery novels, this one will definitely leave you impressed.

The post has collected reactions from lots of people on Facebook.

“Bollywood should make a film on her!” reads a comment on the post. “ Nothing makes me happier than reading about fearless, fierce, badass women,” reads another.

