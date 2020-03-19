Virender Sehwag tweets ‘Door Se’ song which could be the social distancing anthem

it-s-viral

Are you bored while practising social distancing during these trying times of the novel coronavirus spread? Are quarantine memes the only things really keeping you going? Well, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has something that can entertain you.

The sportsman posted this nearly 40-second-long video on Twitter with the caption, “Apt in times like these. Door se #SocialDistancing”.

The clip shows an old-school performance in monochrome to a romantic number which may actually be about forbidden love but is very fitting to the advisories given by health officials worldwide against Covid-19.

Lyrics of the Lata Mangeshkar track, from the 1952 movie Saqi, most closely translate to ‘Far far away... far far away… don’t come close, don’t touch... see the sight from afar and notice the gestures from afar.’

Apt In times like these. Door se #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/DbJ4akxRfe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 18, 2020

Tweeple, who now, potentially, have more time to check the microblogging application had amusing responses to the share of this well-aged song.

