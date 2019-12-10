e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Volleyball player breastfeeds baby during break. ‘Maa tujhe salam’, says Twitter

The picture shared on social media platforms show Lalventluangi breastfeeding her seven month old baby in the Players Camp.

Dec 10, 2019
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The picture has quickly gone viral and even caught the attention of the Government of Mizoram.
The picture has quickly gone viral and even caught the attention of the Government of Mizoram.(Facebook/@Ninglun Hanghal )
         

The role of a mother as well as an athlete is not an easy task. Recently, a picture of a breastfeeding volleyball player from Mizoram is winning the Internet. The player Lalventluangi, is a part of the Tuikum Volleyball Team. The picture has quickly gone viral and even caught the attention of the Government of Mizoram.

The picture shared on social media platforms show Lalventluangi breastfeeding her seven month old baby in the Players Camp. Facebook user Ninglun Hanghal shared this heart warming picture describing the backstory of this supermom. “The picture has gone viral with people lauding her for her attitude of dedication and courage taking along twin responsibilities of a sportswoman and motherhood in her stride,” wrote Hanghal in the caption.

The picture grabbed the attention of the sports minister of Mizoram Robert Romawia Royte who shared the image on Twitter. He also awarded Lalventluangi a sum of Rs. 10,000 as a token of appreciation.

The post was shared on Facebook nine hours ago and has garnered over 400 likes- and counting.

“I really appreciate her,” wrote a Facebook user. “How great is mother’s love!” exclaimed another. “That’s a powerful pic,” said the third.

The picture was an instant hit among tweeple too. Here’s what they wrote:

Another clip of a father breastfeeding his daughter in an innovative way went viral on social media recently.

What do you think of this heart touching picture?

Also read| Taj Mahal becomes first Indian monument with breastfeeding room

