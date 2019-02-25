Watch: Alert man, cop save woman from being crushed under train in Mumbai

A woman was saved from being crushed under a speeding train at a Mumbai station thanks to a quick-thinking passenger and a railway policeman. The woman was being dragged along the tracks after falling down from the train and the two rescued her in the nick of time.

The incident took place at Malad railway station in Mumbai on February 22. Soon, CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media. Both the passenger and Railway Protection Force personnel Praveen Kumar have been praised for their alertness and actions.

A video obtained by ANI shows that the woman fell down while trying to board the moving train. The passenger and RPF personnel can be seen rushing to her rescue.

#WATCH: A passenger rescued from falling by another passenger & a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, while she was trying to board a train at Malad Railway Station in Mumbai. (22.02.19) pic.twitter.com/sjCHvqnCxi — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019

Around 18,423 people died and 18,847 people were injured in suburban train-related accidents from January 2013 to August 2018, according to the reply by a Mumbai railway police commissionerate in a Right To Information plea last year.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 12:29 IST