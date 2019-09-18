Watch: Babul Supriyo ditches car in traffic jam, takes auto to Mumbai airport. Gets nostalgic

it-s-viral

Traffic jams in Mumbai are a regular affair during the monsoon and if you are on your way to catch a flight, things can get messy. The latest celebrity to get a taste of the truth is singer and Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo.

On Tuesday afternoon, Supriyo’s car got stuck in traffic while he was heading for the airport. However, instead of sitting and waiting in his car, the union minister took an auto-rickshaw - the lifeline of thousands of Mumbaikars, and managed to reach the airport on time.

Not only did Supriyo take an auto-rickshaw to reach the airport, it seems like he thoroughly enjoyed his ride. He clicked a video and shared it on Twitter too. During the ride, he recalled his struggling days as a singer in the ‘90s. Further, he also sang the Kishore Kumar hit, “Main hoon ghoda, yeh hai gaadi, meri rickshaw sabse nirali” while enjoying his journey to the airport.

Meri Rickshaw sabse Nirali 😀🤘 I’ll sure reach the airport before time ✈️ pic.twitter.com/WIpwf5ReXV — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 17, 2019

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Here’s how they reacted:

Super example. Way to go. — மரப்பாச்சி (@marapatchi) September 17, 2019

Happy journey babul supriyo ji !

Hope u reach before chk in at airport.👍😍

Auto wale ne pehchana😉?? — Abhimanyu (@abhimanu11c43) September 17, 2019

Meter down is 18rs now. From 4 to 18 but your voice remains same... 👍 — Nilima (@being_nili) September 17, 2019

Shared on September 17, the video has gathered over 13,000 views - and still counting. Additionally, it also gathered more than 2,000 likes.

What do you think of the video?

