e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019

Watch: Babul Supriyo ditches car in traffic jam, takes auto to Mumbai airport. Gets nostalgic

On Tuesday afternoon, Supriyo’s car got stuck in traffic while he was heading for the airport. However, instead of sitting and waiting in his car, the union minister decided to ride an auto-rickshaw.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Not only did Supriyo take an auto-rickshaw, he recorded his ride and shared it on Twitter.
Not only did Supriyo take an auto-rickshaw, he recorded his ride and shared it on Twitter. (Twitter/Babul Supriyo)
         

Traffic jams in Mumbai are a regular affair during the monsoon and if you are on your way to catch a flight, things can get messy. The latest celebrity to get a taste of the truth is singer and Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo.

On Tuesday afternoon, Supriyo’s car got stuck in traffic while he was heading for the airport. However, instead of sitting and waiting in his car, the union minister took an auto-rickshaw - the lifeline of thousands of Mumbaikars, and managed to reach the airport on time.

Not only did Supriyo take an auto-rickshaw to reach the airport, it seems like he thoroughly enjoyed his ride. He clicked a video and shared it on Twitter too. During the ride, he recalled his struggling days as a singer in the ‘90s. Further, he also sang the Kishore Kumar hit, “Main hoon ghoda, yeh hai gaadi, meri rickshaw sabse nirali” while enjoying his journey to the airport.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Here’s how they reacted:

Shared on September 17, the video has gathered over 13,000 views - and still counting. Additionally, it also gathered more than 2,000 likes.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 17:07 IST

tags
trending topics
India vs South Africa LiveXiaomi Mi Band 4Dream Girl box office collectionBox Office ReportAlia BhattSamsung Galaxy M30sDeepika PadukoneKiara AdvaniAmitabh BachchanMouni RoyE-cigarettes
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss