e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Watch: Kid who went viral for ‘peeche dekho’ stint shares New Year wishes. But someone else steals the show

Watch: Kid who went viral for ‘peeche dekho’ stint shares New Year wishes. But someone else steals the show

The clip starts with a shot of Ahmed and his two brothers Abubakar and Umer.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 22:53 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared on Ahmad Shah’s profile.
The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared on Ahmad Shah’s profile.(Instagram/@cuteahmadshah01)
         

Remember the adorable kid who shot to fame with his ‘peeche to dekho’ rant? Ahmad Shah is back again and is sharing special New Year’s wishes with netizens. Shah became famous on social media and was praised for his cute antics by many, including several Bollywood celebrities. However, in the recent video shared on Shah’s Instagram page, the limelight was grabbed by someone else. Watch the clip to find out whom, and be prepared to say ‘aww’ repeatedly.

The clip starts with a shot of Ahmad and his two brothers Abubakar and Umer. As the clip goes on, Ahmad wishes everyone a happy new year. In the meantime, the youngest brother Umer accidentally drops the packet of treats from his hand. In a dilemma, Umer waits a few seconds and then decides to pick up the packet adorably.

Umer’s innocence has struck a chord with netizens and may win you over too.

Check out the video:

Shared on January 1, the clip has garnered over 1.5 lakh views from netizens along with several comments. The clip was shared on Twitter and also re-tweeted by actor Richa Chadha with the caption, “Cutest! The dilemma of the boy on the left”.

Here’s how others reacted to the clip:

What do you think of this cute clip?

tags
top news
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Farmers in Haryana march towards Delhi, police use teargas to disperse them
Farmers in Haryana march towards Delhi, police use teargas to disperse them
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In