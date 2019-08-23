Watch: Leopard enters government rest house in Madhya Pradesh, causes panic

it-s-viral

A veterinary doctor and two others sustained injuries after a leopard entered a government rest house at Amanganj, a few kilometers away from the national park boundary in Panna district on Thursday. The animal caused panic in the town, as per the sources of forest department.

A contractual employee at the rest house Harishankar Tiwari and a trader Brijlal were plucking flowers at the guest house when they spotted the leopard. The animal attacked them resulting in injuries to the two men. However, thankfully, they survived the attack, as per sources.

Later, a forest department team tried to catch the leopard. Four elephants were also brought to control the leopard. However, when veterinary doctor Sanjeev Gupta tried to tranquillize the wild animal - while sitting on one of the elephants - it attacked the mammal resulting in the doctor falling down and sustaining minor injuries.

The leopard couldn’t be controlled till the evening and was eventually seen running towards the national park. The onlookers captured the animal’s escape on camera.

“We prevented the leopard from entering residential area of the town with the help of elephants. The forest personnel’s team is staying at Amangunj rest house while keeping a vigil in the area,” said Ishwar Ramhari, the deputy director of Panna national park. “Since, the leopard was seen running away from the rest house we are trying to find out if it has returned to the national park or is moving around,” he further added. He also said there was no major injury to the doctor and others.

