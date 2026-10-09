Delhi Cabinet expected to discuss proposal to set up disaster response force

The Delhi Cabinet is expected to discuss a proposal to set up the Capital’s own State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at its next meeting, as the government moves to establish a dedicated agency to strengthen disaster response, officials familiar with the matter said. Chief minister Rekha Gupta chaired a meeting in September to discussed the structure and functioning of the proposed force. (PTI)

The proposed force is intended to help respond more quickly to emergencies such as building collapses, fires, floods, earthquakes and industrial accidents. The Capital currently relies on the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, police and other agencies for rescue and relief operations during emergencies.

The move to establish the SDRF is significant as Delhi faces multiple disaster risks. Delhi is located in high-risk seismic Zone IV and faces recurring monsoon flooding. Its densely populated neighbourhoods have vulnerable buildings.

In September, the government stepped up efforts to establish the force following the building collapse in Satya Niketan that killed seven people. A prolonged rescue operation that followed involved agencies including the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The collapse of a building in the cramped lanes of New Seemapuri on Wednesday was the latest in a series of building-related tragedies to hit the Capital this year. It again brought into focus enforcement failures surrounding construction, structural safety and disaster response.

The proposed SDRF force is expected to have up to 1,100 personnel, who will receive specialised training from the NDRF. The government has been exploring the deployment of trained personnel from central armed police forces, Delhi Armed Police and the NDRF, besides recruiting its own personnel.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has worked on the force’s operational framework and shared recommendations with the government. Officials are considering a site in Alipur for its headquarters, with infrastructure and administrative arrangements forming part of the preparations.

HT reported in June that the government had sought suggestions from the NDRF and the National Institute of Disaster Management on setting up the force to create a permanent, locally available disaster-response mechanism to reduce mobilisation time and improve coordination between agencies.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta chaired a meeting in September with NDRF and Delhi government officials and discussed the structure and functioning of the proposed force, days after the Satya Niketan building collapse.

The NDRF was expected to help the Delhi government procure specialised equipment suited to the Capital’s geographical conditions and local requirements.

The government plans to train Delhi Fire Services personnel and civil defence volunteers in specialised disaster-response skills to improve coordination among agencies during rescue and relief operations.

HT in September reported that officials were directed to prepare an inventory of disaster-management equipment available with different agencies and details of where it is stored, and share the information with the departments concerned. Officials said this would help ensure that equipment can be quickly mobilised during an emergency.