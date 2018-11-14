Watch: Man slips while boarding moving train, cop to his rescue

The scary moment a man slipped while boarding a moving train in Chennai has been caught on camera. Thankfully, the man was rescued from harm’s way in the nick of time by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel standing close by.

The video circulating on social media shows the man slipping while trying to board the general compartment of the Shraddha Sethu Express at Egmore Railway station. The man is seen being dragged along by the train gathering speed.

However, RPF constable Suman, who was on patrol duty at the platform, jumped to the man’s rescue and pulled him away from the moving train. The man reportedly wasn’t injured in the incident.

The cop’s actions have won praise on Twitter.

“Well done, we need this type of responsible and brave person in our defence force,” says one Twitter user. “Salute to our RPF jawan who saved a man’s life,” says another.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 16:32 IST