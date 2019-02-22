Watch: Python devours currawong bird in terrifying video that’s gone viral

The frightening moment a python devoured a currawong bird while dangling from the roof of a house in Australia has been caught on camera. The scary footage has gone all kinds of viral and collected a ton of reactions on social media.

The almost two and a half minute long video shows the snake dangling from an antenna above a home in Kingscliff, New South Wales.

“I remember seeing this lump on the antenna and thinking; ‘what on earth is that’?” said Cathy Gall, 60. She had stepped out to feed her dog when she noticed the bizarre sight.

“I made out feathers and claws sticking out and I thought ‘oh my god that’s a python!’.

“I would have thought I’d feel sick watching it but I was mesmerized, I reached for my camera straight away because I knew it would go viral.”

Her video has since collected over 1,000 shares and more than 500 reactions on Facebook.

In case you’re wondering, the python was successful in finishing its meal. “It went on for hours, the snake was determined not to lose its meal,” said Gall.

Carpet pythons are non-venomous but can cause painful bites and are even known to devour kangaroos.

“Only in Australia,” says one Facebook user. “I can’t look,” says another.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 19:43 IST