Home / It's Viral / Watching this cat sleep may make you wonder what he is dreaming about. Watch

Watching this cat sleep may make you wonder what he is dreaming about. Watch

“Jasper likes to violently blep in his sleep sometimes,” reads the caption of the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 13, 2020 08:46 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat called Jasper.
The image shows a cat called Jasper. (Reddit/@renrijra-krin)
         

Many may agree with us when we say that cats are mysterious beings. Their derpiness usually doesn’t fail to surprise us. Now, here is a feline who is mystifying us even as it sleeps.

Posted on Reddit July 11, the clip is almost 5 seconds long. The video has been shared with a caption reading, “Jasper likes to violently blep in his sleep sometimes”.

The recording shows a close-up shot of a tangerine-furred feline named Jasper. The kitty appears to be asleep. However, in this semi-unconscious state, the cat pokes its tongue out aggressively, multiple times.

Check out this video, watching which may make you wonder, “what is this cat dreaming about?”.

Jasper likes to violently blep in his sleep sometimes from r/Blep

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘blep’, this post has captured netizens attention. The clip currently has over 1,500 upvotes and many appreciative as well as thoughtful comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about Jasper, the cat who is blepping in his sleep. One person said, “That’s too cute. Could he be sucking in his sleep? Maybe dreaming about mom’s milk?”. Another cat parent responded to this speculation affirmatively, “Yep, he’s dreaming about nursing! I have two adult cats (6 years), and one of mine still does this on occasion. As long as you don’t mind drool, it’s cute”. It is adorable.

“Sweet dreams are made of milk,” read one funny comment on the subreddit referring to a famous track by Eurythmics called Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).

A Reddit user proclaimed, “What! That is too adorable,” unable to keep their cool over the cute cat. We reciprocate that emotion.

What are your thoughts on this sleeping kitty?

