Wave machine malfunctions at China water park causing ‘tsunami’, 44 injured

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:36 IST

A fun filled day at a water park in China turned into the stuff of nightmares when a wave machine malfunctioned. The faulty machine at Shuiyun Water Park caused a giant ‘tsunami’ that left 44 people injured, according to the reports. The terrifying moment was captured on video and has since made its way online. The scary clip shows tourists being tossed around the pool and the floor next to it.

The video, recorded in Longjing, China’s Jilin province on July 29, shows the exact moment the large wave swept the tourists swimming in the pool. It even captures the reactions of tourists outside the pool, who can be seen running and screaming in fear. The video also shows a woman injured in the incident lying on the ground.

As many as 44 people were injured in the accident - three remain hospitalised with broken bones and serious abrasions, reports The Sun.

According to South China Morning Post, statement by the Longjing city government said: “According to the initial stages of the investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room, which led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people,”

The pool was reportedly closed down for repairs as investigations continue.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 18:33 IST