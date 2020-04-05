Weird food combination strikes again. This time it’s Maggi with Makki ki roti

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 11:47 IST

Every now and then, the Internet presents us with weird food combinations. While these fusion dishes horrify most, they also manage to amuse some. This year’s entry to the list of unconventional – and absolutely odd – food combinations is Maggi with Makki ki roti.

“Makki ki roti with maggi,” with this caption, a Twitter user shared an image. The picture shows a person putting Maggi on the roti.

Makki ki roti with maggi🤤 pic.twitter.com/UZK1MvsqPY — Rishav Sharma (@rishav_sharma1) April 2, 2020

Since being shared two days ago, the post has sparked a wave of reactions among people – and most of them unfavourable. People weren’t convinced that this is a combination that they would try.

While some replied with memes and GIFs, some dished out sarcastic comments.

“Samaj nai aa rha afsos kis se kru, roti se ya maggi se,’ wrote a Twitter user. “Maggi k sath esa karney waleko zinda pakadna h,” joked another. “Nahi this is blasphemy,” expressed a third. “Roti ke sath itna atyachar kyo,” commented a fourth. “Kaun hai ye log? Kaha se aate hai??” wrote a fifth. “‘Social Distancing’ ka bola hai bro ‘Social Disturbing’ ka nahi,” joked a sixth.

Would you like to try this combination or it’s not your cup of tea?