“What about Hindus?” Twitter asks Trump on Diwali tweet

US President Donald Trump has once again found himself on the receiving end of Twitter’s wrath after his latest tweet on Diwali celebrations at the White House. In a tweet posted some 12 hours before writing this, Trump tweeted, “we gathered for Diwali, a holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains throughout the United States & around the world” surprisingly forgetting to mention Hindus - the largest community in the world that celebrates the festival of lights. The tweet was promptly followed by another that did mention Hindus but not before Twitter began mercilessly trolling Trump for the gaffe.

Here’s what Trump tweeted after deleting his original tweet, which also did not mention Hindus:

Today, we gathered for Diwali, a holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains throughout the United States & around the world. Hundreds of millions of people have gathered with family & friends to light the Diya and to mark the beginning of a New Year. https://t.co/epHogpTY1A pic.twitter.com/9LUwnhngWJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

The tweet immediately came under the scanner of tweeple and has since collected over 31,000 ‘likes’ and more than 7,700 retweets. It was followed by another tweet:

It was my great honor to host a celebration of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in the Roosevelt Room at the @WhiteHouse this afternoon. Very, very special people! https://t.co/kQk7IvpSFo pic.twitter.com/tYlBABg4JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

But people couldn’t stop trolling Trump for his earlier tweet.

What about hindus? — Raj Salhotra (@RajforHouston) November 14, 2018

Being a Buddhist all my life, how did I miss this? 🤔 — Chamila Dilshan (@cdwijayarathna) November 14, 2018

Diwali is symbolic victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. The antithesis of everything Trump. — Duke (@dukesail) November 14, 2018

IT IS A HINDU HOLIDAY. 🙄🙄🙄 — Brooke (@whimsyvalentine) November 14, 2018

This is what happens when you google a topic but don’t read the results correctly!!! — Wayne Naicker (@wayne_naicker) November 14, 2018

Baap re baap, how come he forget to mention Hindu who originally celebrates it.... — Amar Tiwari (@tiwari_amar) November 14, 2018

Diwali celebrations, hosted by Trump, were held in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. The event was attended by several prominent faces.

The White House did not respond to questions on the series of tweets by the president and the criticism that he did not mention the Hindus in his tweets.

Trump had earlier mentioned Hindus in his November 7 Diwali greetings.

“Known as the Festival of lights, Diwali is a joyous and spiritual time marked by many Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists,” the president had said in his Diwali greetings last week.

Diwali was celebrated across the world on November 7.

(With Inputs from PTI)

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 14:54 IST