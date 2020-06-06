e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / What is the connection between Shah Rukh Khan’s scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and paratha? Zomato answers

What is the connection between Shah Rukh Khan’s scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and paratha? Zomato answers

Zomato’s post gave people an opportunity to come up with all sorts of hilarious comments.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato shared this image of Shah Rukh Khan from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Zomato shared this image of Shah Rukh Khan from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Twitter/Zomato)
         

“How can there be a relationship between a scene from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, and a paratha?” you may be wondering reading that headline. A few of you may have also gone down memory lane to recollect if there was any scene involving paratha in the movie. We won’t blame you if you come back scratching your head in confusion because the connection Zomato has managed to establish, that too in the form of a meme, is on a whole new level.

Remember the iconic palat scene from the film? Yes, the one in which Simran (Kajol) walks away at the station and Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) decided in his head that if she loves him, she will turn around and look at him. He even goes on whispering ‘palat’ until Simran turns.

Zomato has connected that scene with the paratha making process. How, you ask? See for yourself:

People had a field day commenting on this post. While some shared GIFs, others showcased their creative sides by giving a paratha-related makeover to the lyrics of the famous songs of the film.

“Desi ghee laga ke rakhna, raita saja ke rakhna” wrote a Twitter user referring to the famous song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. Stating the obvious, another Twitter user wrote “palat.”

As for this user of the micro-blogging site, they shared how they feel when they manage to make a paratha:

“’A-loo’ve story like none other,” joked another.

An individual took this opportunity to share a meme from Paatal Lok to express their reactions:

There was also one Twitter user who failed to understand the joke at all and wrote, “I didn’t get this. Guess I’m not such a movie buff after all.”

What do you think of Zomato’s post?

Also Read | Zomato takes woman’s ‘human contact’ idea, adds this creative advice on app

tags
top news
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In