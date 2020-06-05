e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Zomato takes woman's 'human contact' idea, adds this creative advice on app

Zomato takes woman’s ‘human contact’ idea, adds this creative advice on app

The whole exchange has now sparked a chatter online and chances are it’ll make you laugh out loud too.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:42 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato’s creative response has impressed people.
Zomato’s creative response has impressed people. (Twitter)
         

Every now and then, people take to Twitter to share posts addressing Zomato. Twitter user Surbhi Bagga is among them who shared a witty tweet tagging the company. What’s interesting is how Zomato replied to her tweet. The whole exchange has now sparked a chatter online and chances are it’ll make you laugh out loud too.

“Nice of @ZomatoIN to consider the needs of people living alone during these unprecedented times,” she wrote and shared an edited image. The image is from the “Lockdown cravings” section of the app. What Bagga did was to edit one of the icons and name it as “Human Contact.”

Unleashing their witty side, Zomato too replied to the tweet and asked Bagga to “check the app again.”

Turns out, the company took this hilarious opportunity not just to engage with the customers but push out a note of advice, of course in a creative way.

Zomato actually added a section called “Human contact” in the app and when you click on it, this is what appears:

When a user taps on the human contact option, they get an advisory note.
When a user taps on the human contact option, they get an advisory note. ( Twitter )

Yes, they added an advisory note and urged everyone to maintain social distancing “a little longer” to ensure safety.

Impressed, Bagga shared another tweet praising the company:

And, her tweet received a “thank you” from Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal:

What do you think of this witty exchange?

