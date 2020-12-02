e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / With advent of winter Surat in Gujarat witnesses arrival of migratory birds. Watch

With advent of winter Surat in Gujarat witnesses arrival of migratory birds. Watch

Birds from Siberia, Russia, and other cold regions migrate to South Asia in search of food, many such birds migrate to Surat.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Surat, Gujarat
The image shows a flock of birds.
The image shows a flock of birds. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

The city of Surat witnessed the arrival of migratory birds, including brown-headed gulls and Siberian seabirds, with the advent of the winter season, on Wednesday.

With the arrival of the winter season and the onset of the months of November to January, birds from Siberia, Russia, and other cold regions migrate to South Asia in search of food. Many such birds migrate to Surat here. Every morning, they sit at the banks of the river Tapi. A bird known as the Brown-headed gull is attracting the people of the city these days.

It was seen that the fearless birds are not afraid of people getting near to them. The bird also eats food from the hands of the people.

ANI also took to Twitter to share a video of the birds:

According to the Darshan Desai, Head of Prayas NGO said, “Many such birds migrate to Surat during this time.”

Desai added that many birds migrate because they cannot adapt to the harsh weather conditions of one place. “These Siberian Seabirds migrate from cold places to India. Brown-headed gulls also migrate to this city. Migratory birds come here in search of food and water. The birds migrate back to other places in the months of February and March,” he said.

Sagar Thakker, a local, shared that he witnesses these migratory birds each year.

“They come from really far off places. These birds are Siberian Seabirds and they come here every year during the winter season. I enjoy watching these birds with my family,” he added.

tags
top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In