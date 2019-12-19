e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / It's Viral / With dip in mercury, Gods get woollens in Uttar Pradesh

With dip in mercury, Gods get woollens in Uttar Pradesh

In Ayodhya, Ram Lalla in the makeshift temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site has been covered with a blanket and since the idol is kept in the open, a heat blower has also been installed there to keep the air warm.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 19, 2019 13:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lucknow
Several devotees make offerings of woollen clothes for the Idols in temples.
Several devotees make offerings of woollen clothes for the Idols in temples.(IANS)
         

With Uttar Pradesh experiencing freezing temperatures, the Gods are also feeling the cold.

In Varanasi, in the Bada Ganesh temple, the deity has been covered with a quilt while his ‘Moshak’ has also been provided a woollen shawl.

At the Shiva temples, the “Shivaling” have been draped with a shawl.

Acharya Samir Upadhyaya said that once the idol is established in a temple with “Pran Pratishtha”, then God is treated as a living entity and is, therefore, protected from the vagaries of weather.

In Ayodhya, Ram Lalla in the makeshift temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site has been covered with a blanket and since the idol is kept in the open, a heat blower has also been installed there to keep the air warm.

Special care is being taken of Lord Krishna, especially in his childhood avatar known as “Laddoo Gopal”. Tiny woollen sweaters and shawls are being used to cover the deity in various temples in Mathura and Vrindavan while bonfires are being lit for the devotees.

According to reports, several devotees make offerings of woollen clothes for the Idols in temples.

Several shops in these holy towns selling religious items, have also stocked up on woollen clothing for the deities.

Interestingly, some e-commerce sites have also started selling specially designer woollen clothes for the Gods.

tags
top news
First mobile services shutdown in parts of Delhi ends, CAA protests continue
First mobile services shutdown in parts of Delhi ends, CAA protests continue
Rajiv Chowk 20th metro station to be shut; 15th time stations are shut in 4 months
Rajiv Chowk 20th metro station to be shut; 15th time stations are shut in 4 months
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
In run up to Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP prepares for the CAA twist
In run up to Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP prepares for the CAA twist
On barbs over Rahul’s Savarkar remark, Uddhav Thackeray’s biting comeback
On barbs over Rahul’s Savarkar remark, Uddhav Thackeray’s biting comeback
US President Donald Trump impeached. What happens next | Explainer
US President Donald Trump impeached. What happens next | Explainer
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
IPL 2020 auction live: CSK look for back-ups, KKR eye top-order batsmen
IPL 2020 auction live: CSK look for back-ups, KKR eye top-order batsmen
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news