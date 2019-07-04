Woman chokes on glass pieces. Then, CCTV footage revealed a dramatic truth

The thrill of getting something that doesn’t dig a hole in your wallet is certainly exciting. There are many who love free stuff coming their way. However, the question is how far you will go to get your hands on some freebies? Turns out quite far - as in the case of a woman whose video was captured in a pub in Ireland.

A shocking video shows the woman choking on her food at a pub. She goes on to claim that it was glass pieces inside her food that caused the issue. However, CCTV footage from the pub revealed the dramatic truth.

Vintners Federation of Ireland Pubs – a representative body of pub owners – took to YouTube and Twitter to share the video.

Check it out yourself:

Is there a more shocking example of the challenges faced by business owners? Outlandish compensation payouts lead to this....@michaeldarcy @InsuranceRefIre pic.twitter.com/hujyngdiJe — VFI (@VFIpubs) July 3, 2019

Fuming tweeple shared a lot of comments on the post. Some demanded that the woman should be put behind bars for this despicable act. Here is how others reacted:

Despite being shocking, this kind of incident is often faced by the small pub owners in Ireland, reports the Sun. The pretend victims often drag the pub owners in a massive battle of compensation.

“Sadly, this is typical of what I and many other publicans face on a weekly basis, the pub’s owner Vivian Carroll said to the Sun. “It’s clear from the footage that after hiding glass in her clothes this person then deliberately places it in her mouth. If it wasn’t for security cameras I could possibly have faced a massive claim.” she added.

The pub owner later confronted the woman who initially denied the allegation, according to the Sun. Later, she left the pub when the law enforcement authorities got involved.

