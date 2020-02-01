Woman climbs down a well to rescue dog stuck inside. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 18:36 IST

Though clichéd, “not all heroes wear capes” is the perfect phrase that describes an incident where a woman climbed down a well to rescue a dog stuck inside. A video of the incident was also shared on Twitter. And, she is now experiencing an outpour of love on social media due to her selfless act.

In the video, the woman climbs down the well with the help of a rope. When she reaches the bottom, she ties another rope around the dog. Instantly, people standing outside pulls up the dog. The four-legged creature quickly runs away after being rescued. Eventually, they pull the woman up too.

Take a look at the video:

Bless the lady who saved the Dog 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UfguvHBnAG — Mauna (@ugtunga) January 31, 2020

Since being shared just a day back, the video has managed to capture people’s attention. Till now, it has received over 15,000 views and the numbers are increasing.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video with most appreciating the woman’s gesture. “For me, she is a hero,” wrote a Twitter user. “Respect,” commented another. “Brave and kind lady,” exclaimed a third.

A few days back, a police officer from Uttar Pradesh became a hero for the same reason. Risking his life, the brave man climbed into a snake-infested well to rescue puppies.