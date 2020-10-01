e-paper
Woman finds two-headed snake inside home, calls it 'double trouble'. Watch

Woman finds two-headed snake inside home, calls it ‘double trouble’. Watch

Jeannie Wilson shared the video on Facebook and urged people to help her find a suitable place for the reptile.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 01, 2020 08:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the snake in question.
The image shows the snake in question. (Facebook/@ Jeannie Wilson)
         

The Internet is filled with stories of encounters with snakes. From sending a shiver down one’s spine to making one curious, the effect of those tales, shared in form of videos and images, are varied. Entering this category is this story of a snake found in a woman’s house. A video of the creature may leave you scared or intrigued or both at the same time as it’s a double-headed snake.

Shared by Facebook user Jeannie Wilson, the video is a little over a minute long. It shows a snake inside what appears to be a bucket or enclosure of some kind.

“Ok Facebook...anybody out there know of a place that would take Double Trouble here and care for him/her or should I turn it loose?..It’s not poisonous,” she asked while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 28,000 views. There were several people who came forward to suggest places where Wilson could take the reptile. From rescue centre to zoo, the options were many. Eventually, she thanked everyone and commented that the snake is at the Catawba Science Center in Hickory, North Carolina.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Python that couldn’t move after consuming large prey rescued in UP’s Rampur. Watch

