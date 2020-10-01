Woman finds two-headed snake inside home, calls it ‘double trouble’. Watch

it-s-viral

The Internet is filled with stories of encounters with snakes. From sending a shiver down one’s spine to making one curious, the effect of those tales, shared in form of videos and images, are varied. Entering this category is this story of a snake found in a woman’s house. A video of the creature may leave you scared or intrigued or both at the same time as it’s a double-headed snake.

Shared by Facebook user Jeannie Wilson, the video is a little over a minute long. It shows a snake inside what appears to be a bucket or enclosure of some kind.

“Ok Facebook...anybody out there know of a place that would take Double Trouble here and care for him/her or should I turn it loose?..It’s not poisonous,” she asked while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 28,000 views. There were several people who came forward to suggest places where Wilson could take the reptile. From rescue centre to zoo, the options were many. Eventually, she thanked everyone and commented that the snake is at the Catawba Science Center in Hickory, North Carolina.

