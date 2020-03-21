e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman gives birth in departmental store, other customers cheer on

Woman gives birth in departmental store, other customers cheer on

Customers encouraged the woman throughout the birth.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 21, 2020 19:21 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Springfield
Both baby and mother are doing well (representational image).
Both baby and mother are doing well (representational image). (Pixabay)
         

Customers cheered at a Walmart in Missouri after a woman gave birth to a baby girl in the store’s toilet paper aisle.

Jessica Hinkle, manager of the store in Springfield, said the woman told employees Wednesday that her water broke. Hinkle held up a sheet for privacy while a labour nurse who happened to be in the store and firefighters helped the woman deliver her baby in just 45 minutes, KYTV reported.

Customers encouraged the woman throughout the birth and cheered as she and the baby were taken away to an ambulance. The birth took place as shoppers nationwide are converging on stores to stockpile toilet paper and other basics amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know a feel good moment, everybody’s going through so much and with a baby it’s like everything comes full circle,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle said she contacted the woman Thursday and both mom and baby are doing well. The woman’s name wasn’t released.

I’m “not like the best with blood so that was my job, holding the sheet and crowd control making sure that nobody invaded what privacy the poor lady still had,” Hinkle said.

tags
top news
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
Covid-19 LIVE| Let us stand united in braving coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi
Covid-19 LIVE| Let us stand united in braving coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi
Covid-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces financial relief for poor
Covid-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces financial relief for poor
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol amid coronavirus scare
Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol amid coronavirus scare
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news