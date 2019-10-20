Woman gives up all 300 of her rats. Now they’re up for adoption. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:15 IST

A woman living in a van in San Diego with her pet rats has agreed to give them up - all 300 of them. The San Diego Union-Tribune says the San Diego Humane Society went to the woman’s van near Del Mar on Oct. 8.

Authorities found rats had clawed into upholstery, burrowed into the seats and gnawed the engine wiring. Capt. Danee Cook says the woman wasn’t hoarding the animals - she’d started with just two pet rats. But rats can give birth every four weeks and produce a dozen in a litter. “They were not being handled regularly and socialized, but she was doing the best she could,” Cook told The Washington Post.

Cook says the woman acknowledged things had gotten out of control. Authorities collected about 320 rats, and more than 100 are currently ready for adoption. For a same gender pair, the price is $5, reports The Washington Post. The best part is that about 10 pair of rats have already found their new home and there are enquires about the others too.

The society handing the adoptions took to Facebook to share a video of the little creatures too:

While many were amused by it, there were some who inquired about the adoption process. Some took a hilarious route while commenting.

“Rats make lovely pets, wrote a Facebook user. “If I didn’t have so many snakes in the house I would!!! I LOVE ratties! But it’s not really fair to house them together,” commented another. “They are wonderful pets!” wrote a third. “They look pretty and healthy!” commented a fourth.



The woman, meanwhile, has found a new place to stay.

