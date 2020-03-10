Woman jumps into pond and cuts though ice to save dog, video amazes people

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 14:13 IST

A heartwarming video is doing the rounds on social media which shows a woman risking her life to save a dog who fell through thin ice.

The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda with the caption, “A simple act of kindness towards a single animal may not mean anything to all creatures, but will mean everything to one...The lady cuts through the ice like butter to save a dog. Compassion comes calling.”

In the shared video, the woman jumps in the lake and chips away at the ice until she reaches the dog and pulls it to safety.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 8,700 views. It has also gathered over 800 likes and close to 175 retweets. As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “She must have frozen halfway to hell...What a brave effort!” Another wrote, “Only those who care from heart can do this and save the life. You need to have firm passion to do it. The feeling to care becomes strength. Thanks for sharing.” “That is some bravery. Heartwarming. Kudos to the lady” read one post. A user remarked, “This is so heartwarming to see. Thanks for sharing!”