e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Woman jumps into pond and cuts though ice to save dog, video amazes people

Woman jumps into pond and cuts though ice to save dog, video amazes people

The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 10, 2020 14:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Image shows the woman rescuing the dog.
Image shows the woman rescuing the dog. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
         
Highlights
  • The video shows a woman saving a dog
  • The dog fell through thin ice and got trapped beneath
  • The woman jumped in to save the pooch

A heartwarming video is doing the rounds on social media which shows a woman risking her life to save a dog who fell through thin ice.

The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda with the caption, “A simple act of kindness towards a single animal may not mean anything to all creatures, but will mean everything to one...The lady cuts through the ice like butter to save a dog. Compassion comes calling.”

In the shared video, the woman jumps in the lake and chips away at the ice until she reaches the dog and pulls it to safety.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 8,700 views. It has also gathered over 800 likes and close to 175 retweets. As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “She must have frozen halfway to hell...What a brave effort!” Another wrote, “Only those who care from heart can do this and save the life. You need to have firm passion to do it. The feeling to care becomes strength. Thanks for sharing.” “That is some bravery. Heartwarming. Kudos to the lady” read one post. A user remarked, “This is so heartwarming to see. Thanks for sharing!”

tags
top news
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from Congress, is likely to join BJP at 6 pm
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from Congress, is likely to join BJP at 6 pm
IAF aircraft evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran
IAF aircraft evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran
‘Looking at a fresh start’: Jyotiraditya Scindia exits Cong after meeting PM
‘Looking at a fresh start’: Jyotiraditya Scindia exits Cong after meeting PM
Experts warn against ‘false hope’, say summer may not help tackle coronavirus
Experts warn against ‘false hope’, say summer may not help tackle coronavirus
Framed for being Kashmiri Muslims, says family of couple arrested for IS links
Framed for being Kashmiri Muslims, says family of couple arrested for IS links
Amazon India responds to price gouging, scarcity of hand sanitizers
Amazon India responds to price gouging, scarcity of hand sanitizers
Key labour reforms bill may include 50 changes: Officials
Key labour reforms bill may include 50 changes: Officials
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news