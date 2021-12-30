e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman recreates father-daughter dance for grandma who couldn’t attend wedding. Video may leave you teary-eyed

Woman recreates father-daughter dance for grandma who couldn’t attend wedding. Video may leave you teary-eyed

“The sweetest Christmas memory,” wrote Amber Rose whilst sharing this recording on Instagram.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 08:45 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Amber Rose, her dad and grandma.
The image shows Amber Rose, her dad and grandma. (Instagram/@arosepera)
         

If you’re someone who enjoys starting their day with some positive news, then here’s a wholesome tale you must check out. Shared by an Instagram user named Amber Rose, the post details the story of Rose’s ‘sweetest Christmas memory’. This heartwarming recording, which features Rose, her grandma and dad, is such a tear-jerker that you may wish to watch it with a box of tissues at hand.

Shared on December 29, this clip is three minutes long. “The sweetest Christmas memory... When my grandma’s Christmas plans fell through, I was so happy that our family could be there to bring Christmas to her. While my dad @captainhookt24 cooked it up in the kitchen, my mom @pattishake helped her with a nice warm bath, my sister @itsginapina gave her a fresh manicure, and I cut her hair,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.

The text further states that Rose decided to give her grandma a special surprise before enjoying some yummy Christmas dinner. “Since she (grandma) couldn’t be at our wedding and didn’t see me in my wedding dress, my dad and I recreated our father/daughter dance in her living room,” writes Rose.

Check out the entire video below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this recording has accumulated over 1,800 views and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person wrote, “So sweet... has me crying... God bless you and your entire family”.

Another individual said, “Such a beautiful idea! I am sure you made your grandmother’s day”. “OMG I’m ugly crying. So beautiful,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags
top news
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
Centre, farmer unions to hold sixth round of talks today
Centre, farmer unions to hold sixth round of talks today
110 new Covid-19 cases per million population in India in last 7 days: Govt
110 new Covid-19 cases per million population in India in last 7 days: Govt
‘Playing with lives’: MP CM backs life term for adulteration
‘Playing with lives’: MP CM backs life term for adulteration
Rahul Gandhi reluctant to return as Cong chief; Plan B on cards
Rahul Gandhi reluctant to return as Cong chief; Plan B on cards
Karnataka panchayat polls: Counting of votes begins
Karnataka panchayat polls: Counting of votes begins
27 UK returnees to Odisha untraceable, vague addresses hinder search
27 UK returnees to Odisha untraceable, vague addresses hinder search
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In