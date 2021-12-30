Woman recreates father-daughter dance for grandma who couldn’t attend wedding. Video may leave you teary-eyed

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 08:45 IST

If you’re someone who enjoys starting their day with some positive news, then here’s a wholesome tale you must check out. Shared by an Instagram user named Amber Rose, the post details the story of Rose’s ‘sweetest Christmas memory’. This heartwarming recording, which features Rose, her grandma and dad, is such a tear-jerker that you may wish to watch it with a box of tissues at hand.

Shared on December 29, this clip is three minutes long. “The sweetest Christmas memory... When my grandma’s Christmas plans fell through, I was so happy that our family could be there to bring Christmas to her. While my dad @captainhookt24 cooked it up in the kitchen, my mom @pattishake helped her with a nice warm bath, my sister @itsginapina gave her a fresh manicure, and I cut her hair,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.

The text further states that Rose decided to give her grandma a special surprise before enjoying some yummy Christmas dinner. “Since she (grandma) couldn’t be at our wedding and didn’t see me in my wedding dress, my dad and I recreated our father/daughter dance in her living room,” writes Rose.

Check out the entire video below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this recording has accumulated over 1,800 views and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person wrote, “So sweet... has me crying... God bless you and your entire family”.

Another individual said, “Such a beautiful idea! I am sure you made your grandmother’s day”. “OMG I’m ugly crying. So beautiful,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?