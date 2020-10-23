Woman’s ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ tweet about making sleeping mats wins major love on Twitter

Scrolling through Twitter, you may have come across several posts titled ‘how it started and how it’s going’. Not just highlighting some hilarious moments, this trend on social media is also the perfect way to showcase personal growth, achievements, relationship milestones and more. Several such posts have won the hearts of tweeple and among them is this one posted by Twitter user Em.

The tweet simply titled “How it started… How it’s going” comprises two images. The first image is a screenshot of a tweet shared by Em in April 2019. “If you have a bag of plastic bags that you won’t use I would love to take them!! I have a goal to make 10 of these sleeping mats before the year is over,” it says. The screengrab also shows two images - one of a sleeping bag made from such plastic bags and another that lists the uses and “fun facts” about such mats.

The other image in Em’s recent tweet shows her sitting surrounded by plastic bags, plastic bag yarn and some completed mats.

Shared on October 20, the tweet has collected over 47,000 likes and more than 7,300 retweets. Several people have posted their reactions and questions for the share. Many have also asked how they could send their extra bags to Em.

“This is awesome! Amazing job, I bet this takes a lot of patience,” wrote a Twitter user. To this, Em replied, “For sure! But I love it! Thank you!” Another asked, “I’m just curious if you’re donating these to the homeless? I think this is a great idea making mats out of plastic”. “Yes! 13 so far!” replied Twitter user Em.

I cut and tie grocery bags and then crochet them! Here’s the tutorial I refer to! https://t.co/JPsbaB0vZ9 — Em🥀 (@embeikman) October 20, 2020

I’ve given them to a couple of people who work directly with those experiencing homelessness and tomorrow I’m taking these six to the Horizon House! I do teach people if they would like to learn, but I’ve found that they don’t always enjoy it as much as they thought they would😆 — Em🥀 (@embeikman) October 20, 2020

My grandma used to make these. She passed away last summer but I’ve been thinking about her a lot lately. Seems kismet that I came across your tweet today! 💕 pic.twitter.com/8z5xvepiIu — Kathryn (@KatTheWolverine) October 20, 2020

Hi! I’d love to help out, can we donate plastic bags or maybe send you some we make? ☺️❤️ — Erika Annemarie (@erika_annemarie) October 20, 2020

girl you’re an icon 😭 i tried doing this but i gave up. hats off to you !! ❤️ — Annie Belle (@funofme_) October 20, 2020

You are amazing. I will be sending you bags we’ve accumulated as I save them all 🤍 — makaela’s trinkets • giveaway pinned ✨ (@MakaelaHammer) October 20, 2020

