Woman's 'how it started vs how it's going' tweet about making sleeping mats wins major love on Twitter

Woman’s ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ tweet about making sleeping mats wins major love on Twitter

“This is awesome! Amazing job, I bet this takes a lot of patience,” wrote a Twitter user.

Oct 23, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The images shared by the Twitter user in her post.
The images shared by the Twitter user in her post. (Twitter/@embeikman)
         

Scrolling through Twitter, you may have come across several posts titled ‘how it started and how it’s going’. Not just highlighting some hilarious moments, this trend on social media is also the perfect way to showcase personal growth, achievements, relationship milestones and more. Several such posts have won the hearts of tweeple and among them is this one posted by Twitter user Em.

The tweet simply titled “How it started… How it’s going” comprises two images. The first image is a screenshot of a tweet shared by Em in April 2019. “If you have a bag of plastic bags that you won’t use I would love to take them!! I have a goal to make 10 of these sleeping mats before the year is over,” it says. The screengrab also shows two images - one of a sleeping bag made from such plastic bags and another that lists the uses and “fun facts” about such mats.

The other image in Em’s recent tweet shows her sitting surrounded by plastic bags, plastic bag yarn and some completed mats.

Shared on October 20, the tweet has collected over 47,000 likes and more than 7,300 retweets. Several people have posted their reactions and questions for the share. Many have also asked how they could send their extra bags to Em.

“This is awesome! Amazing job, I bet this takes a lot of patience,” wrote a Twitter user. To this, Em replied, “For sure! But I love it! Thank you!” Another asked, “I’m just curious if you’re donating these to the homeless? I think this is a great idea making mats out of plastic”. “Yes! 13 so far!” replied Twitter user Em.

What do you think about this tweet?

