Woman sells her paintings to raise fund for her mom’s cancer treatment in this heartening Twitter thread

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:54 IST

Netizens show the power of compassion and community once again!

An American woman took to Twitter on April 23 to confide in her followers about the grave reality of her mother’s health condition. This vision and hearing impaired artist told her followers that her mother has just been diagnosed with cancer. The painter is now fire-selling her work via the micro-blogging application to raise money to fulfil her mother’s needs.

The post currently has almost 18,000 retweets and nearly 30,500 likes.

Monday Mom found out she was losing her job. Today she found out she has cancer. She's having emergency surgery in the AM. She missed last month's mortgage payment to pay for the biopsies. I'm fireselling my paintings to raise the cash she needs. Thread includes photos & prices. — Mabs ٩(^ᴗ^)۶ (@Dammit__Woman) April 22, 2020

Tweeple happily complied with the artist’s sale request and why wouldn’t they? These paintings are beautiful! The art-pieces went from $20 to $200 but were mostly in the lower monetary range. Here are some of the lovely artworks:

A Twitter user said, “Charge more. Much more”. To which the artist responded with, “I honestly did not think I would sell any. I’ve been trying for years. I already sold most of these too. But thank you”.

Post her mother’s surgery, the artist tweeted a message of gratitude towards everyone who contributed to the family’s struggle, both financially and emotionally. The tweet read, “I cannot thank y’all enough. The support and messages of love have been holding us together. I can never express my gratitude to each of you individually. I’m beside myself at what you’ve given me the ability to do for Mom. You have no idea how much she does to help others”.

It truly is touching to see the spirit of community thrive in times of pain. What are your thoughts on this Twitter thread filled with empathy?

Also Read | Tweeple share their cooking-fails to cheer up 9-year-old who messed up her dish. Thread is a must read