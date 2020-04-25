e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman sells her paintings to raise fund for her mom’s cancer treatment in this heartening Twitter thread

Woman sells her paintings to raise fund for her mom’s cancer treatment in this heartening Twitter thread

This Twitter thread is filled with compassion and great works of art.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:54 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a piece of artwork from the woman.
The image shows a piece of artwork from the woman. (Twitter/@Dammit__Woman)
         

Netizens show the power of compassion and community once again!

An American woman took to Twitter on April 23 to confide in her followers about the grave reality of her mother’s health condition. This vision and hearing impaired artist told her followers that her mother has just been diagnosed with cancer. The painter is now fire-selling her work via the micro-blogging application to raise money to fulfil her mother’s needs.

The post currently has almost 18,000 retweets and nearly 30,500 likes.

Tweeple happily complied with the artist’s sale request and why wouldn’t they? These paintings are beautiful! The art-pieces went from $20 to $200 but were mostly in the lower monetary range. Here are some of the lovely artworks:

A Twitter user said, “Charge more. Much more”. To which the artist responded with, “I honestly did not think I would sell any. I’ve been trying for years. I already sold most of these too. But thank you”.

Post her mother’s surgery, the artist tweeted a message of gratitude towards everyone who contributed to the family’s struggle, both financially and emotionally. The tweet read, “I cannot thank y’all enough. The support and messages of love have been holding us together. I can never express my gratitude to each of you individually. I’m beside myself at what you’ve given me the ability to do for Mom. You have no idea how much she does to help others”.

It truly is touching to see the spirit of community thrive in times of pain. What are your thoughts on this Twitter thread filled with empathy?

Also Read | Tweeple share their cooking-fails to cheer up 9-year-old who messed up her dish. Thread is a must read

tags
top news
Delhi wants to hit pause on MHA order to reopen shops, caught in a bind
Delhi wants to hit pause on MHA order to reopen shops, caught in a bind
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Critical patients on plasma therapy ‘almost recovered’: Delhi health minister
Critical patients on plasma therapy ‘almost recovered’: Delhi health minister
LIVE: No public gathering in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, says UP CMO
LIVE: No public gathering in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, says UP CMO
Is Messenger Rooms a perfect answer to Zoom? We compare the two
Is Messenger Rooms a perfect answer to Zoom? We compare the two
Mandatory masks, social distancing: Delhi airport to reopen with new rules
Mandatory masks, social distancing: Delhi airport to reopen with new rules
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news