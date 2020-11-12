Woman sends angry email to company after wedding dress looks nothing like the one she ordered. Their reply has everyone laughing

Have you ever meticulously picked and ordered an outfit online and then felt disappointed to find it looking nothing like the one you ordered? If you’re lucky enough to have never faced such an issue, chances are you’ve read such stories on social media. Well, here’s another one that’s going viral. Only, this one has a hilarious twist that’s leaving people laughing out loud.

In a post shared on Facebook, health care professional Aubrey shared what happened when her wedding dress, which she ordered online, arrived.

“Two weeks ago my wedding dress came in. I was really upset about the looks of it and sent an angry email to the company wanting to return it. I took pictures of me in the dress telling them it looked nothing like what I had ordered,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

As it turns out, the dress was the one she ordered. There was a just little problem.

“Well, today I received this response from the company ‘you put the dress on inside out, please put it on the right way’,” she shared further.

The Facebook user was quite surprised to find that the company had shipped the wedding dresses inside out. After trying it on the right way, the dress “actually turned out beautiful”.

“Sometimes it doesn’t matter how much school we put behind us... we’re still going to lack common sense , like how to put clothes on properly,” she added in her post.

The 33-year-old shared the incident on Facebook in the hope that it would make people laugh. She also updated her post answering questions from other Facebook users.

Read her entire post below:

The post, since being shared on November 5, has collected over 1,100 reactions and more than 300 shares along with lots of comments.

“I am SOOO SORRY. I’m laughing so hard… poor girl! You’re gonna rock that dress no matter how you wear it,” wrote a Facebook user. “I’m literally LOL u win the internet for today,” posted another. “Oh my goodness, I’m crying. This is something I could see going viral because how stressful it already is to be a bride to be already… that’s a beautiful dress!” posted a third.