e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman tries to sing like Elsa from Frozen II but her performance doesn’t go as planned. Watch

Woman tries to sing like Elsa from Frozen II but her performance doesn’t go as planned. Watch

This strange sound may not be the calling ‘into the unknown’ this woman was hoping for but it is definitely highly entertaining to watch.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 26, 2020 08:41 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the woman’s reaction after an unexpected moment.
The image shows the woman’s reaction after an unexpected moment. (Reddit/Ammour277)
         
Highlights
  • This over five-second-long video was shared on Reddit on March 24
  • Captioned “she got scared”, the clip amused many
  • The video currently has over 47,200 upvotes and 700 comments

Have you ever spoken into the abyss and waited for an echo back? Well, this lady just experienced the Frozen II version of that same scenario and she seems a little shook.

This over five-second-long video was shared on Reddit on March 24. Captioned “she got scared”, the clip has been gaining popularity. And funny it is!

It shows a woman standing on her balcony singing the melody Elsa sang while standing in a similar position in Frozen II. In the movie, an unknown voice echoed the notes back to the ice-queen of Arendelle which became a focal point of the plot.

It is not clear what the woman in this video was expecting but what she heard back definitely didn’t garner the same reaction Elsa had in the film. While Elsa heard a soft angelic voice, this woman’s melodious call was reciprocated by a man screeching. The yell was so loud and unexpected that it left the lady feeling “scared”. Well, at least he followed the note placement correctly.

The video currently has over 47,200 upvotes and 700 comments.

She got scared from r/funny

Reddit users had amusing responses to the post. One person tried to guess what the lady must be thinking, commenting “do I really sound like a wailing man”? Another joined the trend responding with, “I think I sound fine but when I hear recordings I am 100% Kermit the frog”.

One Reddit user said, “awkward”. To which someone responded, “misspelt awesome”.

Somebody said, “this is the best thing I’ve seen in quite a while. I laughed so hard”. While another wrote, “I died there. ROFL”.

This wailing may not have been the call ‘into the unknown’ this woman was expecting but it was unquestionably entertaining for us to watch. What are your thoughts on the video?

tags
top news
Containing spread of Covid-19 in clusters could help flatten the curve
Containing spread of Covid-19 in clusters could help flatten the curve
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Docs to retire this month given extension in Haryana
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Docs to retire this month given extension in Haryana
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Number of infections cross 600 as Covid-19 footprint expands in India
Number of infections cross 600 as Covid-19 footprint expands in India
For IPL’s young aspirants, a cancelled season is a great loss
For IPL’s young aspirants, a cancelled season is a great loss
Here’s what will happen to unsold BS4 vehicles after March 31
Here’s what will happen to unsold BS4 vehicles after March 31
Take out all those ugly things you bought but never wore. Now is the time
Take out all those ugly things you bought but never wore. Now is the time
Coronavirus | PM’s warning; ‘no AC’ advisory; Ivanka hails Oyo: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM’s warning; ‘no AC’ advisory; Ivanka hails Oyo: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news