Worried cat owners are making felines wear masks for coronavirus protection

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 14:51 IST

The coronavirus outbreak has raised an alarm all over the world. With rising concern of being infected, people are taking necessary precautions to protect themselves from the virus. Some are taking that extra step to protect their fur buddies from this deadly virus and pictures of cats wearing protective masks have flooded the Internet.

A picture posted by a Twitter user is being shared widely on social media platforms. The picture shows a feline wearing a human-sized mask with two holes cut out in the place of its eyes.

“A cat wearing face mask in China amid Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak,” reads the caption.

Here’s another photo of a cat wearing a mask with cut-out holes.

Posted on February 11, the photo has garnered over 600 likes. Netizens showed concern over the condition of pets in coronavirus ridden areas and poured in comments praying for quick recovery of the condition.

“Poor poor baby. I feel for the pets in China,” comments a Twitter user. “We have to protect who matters most,” writes another. “At least some still love cats,” says a third.

What do you think of this photo?